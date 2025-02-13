New Poll Reveals Deep Voter Dissatisfaction with NYC Leadership and Policies

Manhattan Institute survey highlights voter concerns on crime, immigration, housing, and more

NEW YORK, NY – A newly released survey from the Manhattan Institute reveals that New York City voters are deeply dissatisfied with the city’s direction, citing concerns over crime, immigration, housing affordability, and taxes. The findings indicate a growing skepticism toward progressive policies and a shift toward pragmatic, results-driven governance among the electorate.

Conducted between January 24th and January 30th, 2025, the poll surveyed 618 registered voters weighted to reflect the likely electorate. The results present a striking picture of widespread concern about the city's current state and policy direction, cutting across demographic and political lines.

Key Findings:

Public Safety and Law Enforcement

55% of New Yorkers believe the city has become less safe since 2020, with only 16% stating that conditions have improved.

A strong 70% support increasing the number of police officers, including 69% of Democrats and 72% of Hispanic voters.

81% favor a stronger police presence in the subway system.

A majority of voters (55%) oppose the city's plan to replace Rikers Island with borough-based jails.

56% support rolling back bail reform laws, including +21 among Democrats.

Immigration and Migrant Crisis

54% of voters believe the city’s immigration policies are “too soft.”

A majority (72%) support cooperation with federal authorities to deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes.

69% reject New York’s “sanctuary city” policy, favoring stronger federal cooperation on deportation of illegal immigrants.

Voters are split on the “right to shelter” law, with 53% in favor and 42% opposed, but strong opposition (26%) is nearly equal to strong support (27%), with Republicans overwhelmingly opposing.

Housing and Affordability

71% of New Yorkers support the City of Yes zoning reform plan.

65% agree that the benefits of new housing development outweigh potential drawbacks.

However, support drops when it comes to their own neighborhoods (59% in favor vs. 33% opposed), reflecting ongoing NIMBY sentiments.

Taxation and Congestion Pricing

A majority (51%) oppose the congestion pricing plan, with strong opposition (41%) significantly outweighing strong support (24%).

68% support increasing the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap from $10,000 to $20,000, with bipartisan backing.

Mental Illness

59% of voters support making it easier to commit individuals experiencing psychiatric crises.

88% favor expanding state funding for more inpatient psychiatric treatment facilities.

Marijuana Legalization and Public Use

47% support full marijuana legalization, while 24% favor medical use only.

Public consumption remains controversial, with only 7% supporting its use near schools, 5% on public buses, and 9% in restaurants.

A City at a Crossroads

"New Yorkers are not happy," said Jesse Arm, executive director of external affairs and chief of staff at the Manhattan Institute. "Across nearly every major issue—crime, immigration, housing, taxes, mental health—voters believe the city has lost its way."

He continued: "They see a decline in public safety and overwhelmingly support more police on the streets and in the subway. They view the migrant crisis as out of control and favor tougher enforcement, rejecting sanctuary-city policies and demanding cooperation with federal authorities. They want more housing in theory but hesitate when it comes to their own neighborhoods, a contradiction that has contributed to the affordability crisis. They oppose congestion pricing and strongly support restoring the full SALT deduction. And they demand action on severe mental illness, backing expanded psychiatric treatment and stronger involuntary commitment laws. Despite the city’s deep-blue politics, these findings reveal an electorate that is frustrated with the progressive status quo and increasingly open to pragmatic, results-driven governance."

This survey expands on the Manhattan Institute’s earlier analysis of the 2025 New York City mayoral race. Released last week and distilled in an op-ed for the New York Post, the polling data provide crucial insights into the policy priorities that will define the upcoming election cycle.

Click here to read the full results.