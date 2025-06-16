Is Free Speech Too Sacred?

There are other rights besides the right to free expression.

In 1919, Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. delivered what would become a canonical statement about free speech limits: The First Amendment does not protect “falsely shouting fire in a theatre.” That it remains such a popular (if misquoted) phrase is a bit odd, and grates on legal scholars who know that the “clear and present danger” standard the phrase buttressed is legally insignificant. The Schenck v. United Statescase from which it is drawn no longer guides First Amendment analysis, having been replaced in 1969 by Brandenburg v. Ohio’s “imminent lawless action” exception to the freedom of speech. And most Americans surely wouldn’t like the phrase’s original context, which was allowing the American government to criminalize speech opposing the military draft during World War I.

Yet the phrase retains its broad appeal because it is a vivid shorthand for an enduring truth: No matter how wonderful the freedom of expression is, society has legitimate interests besides maximizing speech. There is nothing shameful or antithetical to Americanism about establishing laws, norms, and expectations that keep free speech in its proper place as one important element of a free and functioning society. No freedoms, not even those enshrined in the Bill of Rights, ought to swallow the rest of American life whole. Safety against stampedes could justify limiting speech. So could a policy of not aiding enemies of the state. But what else? To what extent? And in what ways?

Tal Fortgang is an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He was a 2023 Sapir Fellow.

Photo by Richard Drury/Getty Images