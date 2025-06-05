Liberals Turn Killers, Racists, and Haters into Martyrs

Why do parts of the left and the media keep asking for sympathy in all the wrong places?

In recent months we have had to put up with crazed activists like Taylor Lorenz claiming that Luigi Mangione is a “revolutionary” and a “morally good man” because she finds him “handsome.”

Unfortunately he is also on trial for gunning down a father of two in cold blood on Sixth Avenue.

In the eyes of many people that still counts against a man.

And then there has been the bizarre defense of absolutely anybody who ICE has tried to deport.

It doesn’t matter whether the people being deported are gang members, violent criminals or serial abusers, if ICE wants them out then the illegals must be defended.

Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Tek Image Science Photo Library/Getty Images