The Manhattan Institute works to keep America and its great cities prosperous, safe, and free.

Learn more Donate Donate

The Manhattan Institute works to keep America and its great cities prosperous, safe, and free.

Learn more Donate Donate
Learn more Donate Donate

Spotlight

Issue Brief Public Safety, Governance
Nov 02 2023
Issue Brief Public Safety, Governance
Nov 02 2023

Hardening the System: Three Commonsense Measures to Help Keep Crime at Bay

By Rafael A. Mangual Read time 26 mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More

Our Policy Areas

Cities

We work to improve the quality of life in America's great cities by fostering competition, entrepreneurship, and fiscal responsibility at the state and local level.

View Policy Area

Culture

We seek to overcome America's cultural divides by offering constructive alternatives to identity politics.

View Policy Area

Economics

We promote prosperity and upward mobility through the advancement of economic freedom, fiscal responsibility, and entrepreneurial innovation.

View Policy Area

Education

We develop policies that increase educational freedom and encourage the creation and expansion of high-performing schools.

View Policy Area

Energy

We champion policies that can enrich American society by making energy more abundant, affordable, reliable, and secure.

View Policy Area

Governance

We defend equality before the law and help improve the quality of governance by promoting transparency, accountability, and evidence-based reforms.

View Policy Area

Health

We develop policy solutions that empower patients and consumers by encouraging competition, transparency, accountability, and innovation.

View Policy Area

Public Safety

We advance creative, evidence-based policy ideas for better policing, public safety, and criminal justice.

View Policy Area

Upcoming Events

- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More

Latest Podcasts

- - -
-
-

-

- - -
-
-

-

- - -
-
-

-

- - -
-
-

-

Join our team

We are always looking for entrepreneurial, self-driven, resourceful, and detail-oriented employees to help put MI's work in the hands of key policymakers and others.

View open positions

Projects

Adam Smith Society

SmithSoc is a community of business students and professionals who join together to discuss and debate the contributions of the free market toward advancing human flourishing and opportunity for all.

View this project

Metropolitan Majority

Speaking up for the multiethnic mainstream in America’s metros.

View this project

New York City: Renewed

Gotham will bounce back—and the Manhattan Institute is here to help spark its renaissance.

View this project

Proxy Monitor

Shedding light on the influence of shareholder proposals on corporations.

View this project

Trial Lawyers, Inc.

Highlighting the ramifications of litigation practices and fostering a more transparent and effective legal system.

View this project
-

-

By -
-

-

By -
More from City Journal