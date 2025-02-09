Adams vs. Cuomo? Poll Forecasts a Wild Mayoral Race — That Shuts Out the Far Left

With less than five months until the June 24 primaries, New York City’s mayoral race is shaping up as a referendum on one thing above all else: name recognition.

You either have it, or you don’t.

And according to a new Manhattan Institute poll, only two contenders truly do: former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has not officially entered the race, and Mayor Eric Adams.

That might sound like good news for them — but in Adams’ case, it isn’t. The mayor is known, but not liked.

A staggering 71% of voters view him unfavorably; just 25% see him positively.

Cuomo remains polarizing, but competitive: 46% see him favorably, 49% unfavorably.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are deeply dissatisfied with local conditions — with two-thirds of voters, 66%, believing that the city is heading in the wrong direction.

______________________

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Jesse Arm is the director of external affairs and presidential initiatives at the Manhattan Institute. This piece is based on a recent MI poll.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images