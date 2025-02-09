View all Articles
Commentary By John Ketcham, Jesse Arm

Adams vs. Cuomo? Poll Forecasts a Wild Mayoral Race — That Shuts Out the Far Left

Governance, Cities New York, New York City
New York Post February 9th, 2025

With less than five months until the June 24 primaries, New York City’s mayoral race is shaping up as a referendum on one thing above all else: name recognition.

You either have it, or you don’t.

And according to a new Manhattan Institute poll, only two contenders truly do: former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has not officially entered the race, and Mayor Eric Adams.

That might sound like good news for them — but in Adams’ case, it isn’t. The mayor is known, but not liked.

A staggering 71% of voters view him unfavorably; just 25% see him positively.

Cuomo remains polarizing, but competitive: 46% see him favorably, 49% unfavorably.

Meanwhile, New Yorkers are deeply dissatisfied with local conditions — with two-thirds of voters, 66%, believing that the city is heading in the wrong direction.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Jesse Arm is the director of external affairs and presidential initiatives at the Manhattan Institute. This piece is based on a recent MI poll.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

1 Minute Read

