Harris Must Listen to Black Voters on School Choice

Democrats have parted ways with Black voters on school choice and Kamala Harris has to decide which side to take

Beyoncé is planning to donate millions of dollars to presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris, who has already used her song "Freedom" in a splashy ad. But meanwhile, in the most important battleground state of the race, Pennsylvania, her husband Jay-Z is quietly supporting one of Democrats’ bête noires: school vouchers. It begs the question: where will Harris, the favored candidate of Beyoncé, stand on school choice for urban minority students?

Will Harris side with parents of color, who want more school choice, as President Barack Obama did, or will she double down on the union-friendly Biden administration’s opposition to expanding it? It won’t matter much to Jay-Z and Beyoncé, who can afford to send their children to private school, but few decisions may be more consequential for low-income families in this year’s election.

Despite avoiding the issue to date, Harris’ vice-presidential pick of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signals that she may continue the Biden administration’s hostility to the issue. Walz, a former high school teacher, has not supported school choice reforms, despite their broad public support in Minnesota, and is a staunch ally of organized labor.

Continue reading the entire piece here at FoxNews.com

______________________

Michael T. Hartney is a faculty member in the department of political science at Boston College and an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Daniel DiSalvo is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and professor of political science at the City College of New York-CUNY.

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images