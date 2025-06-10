The ABA Deserves to Lose Its Accreditation Monopoly

The ABA has used its accreditation monopoly to bend law schools to its ideological will.

Leadership failures and bureaucratic bloat have led to a crisis in higher education. We’ve seen a subversion of the core university missions to seek truth and knowledge, as well as a distortion of classical liberal values such as free speech, due process, and equality under the law. The theme of my new book Lawless is that this illiberal dynamic is particularly dangerous in the context of law schools, which produce the gatekeepers of our legal and political institutions.

The root cause of all of this is a noxious postmodern ideology that contends that truth is subjective and must be viewed through the lenses of race, gender, and other identity categories, according to some privilege hierarchy. Your rights and freedoms depend on whether you’re part of a class deemed oppressor or oppressed. It’s a frontal attack on the rule of law on which American liberty, equality, and prosperity reside.

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by steinphoto/Getty Images