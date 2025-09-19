2026 City Journal Award
Host Committee Levels
Presenter: $250,000
Special Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Special Recognition in Master of Ceremonies’ Remarks; Table of 12, Premier Seating; VIP reception access for all guests
Patron: $150,000
Special Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Special Recognition in Master of Ceremonies’ Remarks; Table of 10, Premier Seating; 2 VIP reception tickets
Benefactor: $75,000
Special Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Special Recognition in Master of Ceremonies’ Remarks; Table of 10, Premier Seating
Champion: $50,000
Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Table of 10, Premier Seating
Sponsor: $25,000
Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Table of 10, Preferred Seating
Supporter: $15,000
Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Table of 10
Please email cjawards@manhattan.institute for more details.