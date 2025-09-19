View all Events
Event Cities

2026 City Journal Award

04
Wednesday February 2026
Starts at 6pm
INQUIRIES
cjawards@manhattan.institute

Host Committee Levels

Presenter: $250,000 
Special Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Special Recognition in Master of Ceremonies’ Remarks; Table of 12, Premier Seating; VIP reception access for all guests

Patron: $150,000 
Special Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Special Recognition in Master of Ceremonies’ Remarks; Table of 10, Premier Seating; 2 VIP reception tickets

Benefactor: $75,000 
Special Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Special Recognition in Master of Ceremonies’ Remarks; Table of 10, Premier Seating

Champion: $50,000 
Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Table of 10, Premier Seating

Sponsor: $25,000 
Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Table of 10, Preferred Seating

Supporter: $15,000 
Recognition in the Dinner Program; Recognition in the formal invitation; Table of 10

Join the Host Committee

Please email cjawards@manhattan.institute for more details.

Past City Journal Awards

