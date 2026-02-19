A Reflection on Mayor Mamdani’s First 100 Days in Office
Speakers
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Check-in and Breakfast
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Panel Discussions
Location:
Downtown Manhattan
Address provided upon RSVP
The Manhattan Institute invites you to join us for a timely and substantive discussion reflecting on the first 100 days of Mayor Mamdani’s administration in New York City.
This event will examine the early direction of the mayoralty and explore what it signals for the city’s future. The program will feature three expert panels addressing key policy areas.
Agenda:
Panel I: Achieving Housing Affordability
What has the Mamdani administration done thus far—and will it work?
Brad Hargreaves, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute
Kenny Burgos, CEO, New York Apartment Association
Ann Korchak, Board President, Small Property Owners of New York
Panel II: Moving NYC
“Free” buses, bike lanes, and the future of urban transportation policy.
Nicole Gelinas, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute
Eric Goldwyn, Program Director, The Marron Institute & Clinical Assistant Professor in the Transportation and Land-Use Program
Danny Pearlstein, Policy and Communications Director, Riders Alliance
Panel III: The Future of NYC’s Kids
Childcare, public education, and what lies ahead for families.
Jennifer Weber, Fellow, K-12 Education Policy, Manhattan Institute
Danyela Egorov, Fellow, Manhattan Institute
Sydney Altfield, National Director, Teach Coalition
