A Reflection on Mayor Mamdani’s First 100 Days in Office

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM Check-in and Breakfast

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Panel Discussions

Location:

Downtown Manhattan

Address provided upon RSVP

The Manhattan Institute invites you to join us for a timely and substantive discussion reflecting on the first 100 days of Mayor Mamdani’s administration in New York City.

This event will examine the early direction of the mayoralty and explore what it signals for the city’s future. The program will feature three expert panels addressing key policy areas.

Agenda:

Panel I: Achieving Housing Affordability

What has the Mamdani administration done thus far—and will it work?

Brad Hargreaves, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Kenny Burgos, CEO, New York Apartment Association

Ann Korchak, Board President, Small Property Owners of New York

Panel II: Moving NYC

“Free” buses, bike lanes, and the future of urban transportation policy.

Nicole Gelinas, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Eric Goldwyn, Program Director, The Marron Institute & Clinical Assistant Professor in the Transportation and Land-Use Program

Danny Pearlstein, Policy and Communications Director, Riders Alliance

Panel III: The Future of NYC’s Kids

Childcare, public education, and what lies ahead for families.

Jennifer Weber, Fellow, K-12 Education Policy, Manhattan Institute

Danyela Egorov, Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Sydney Altfield, National Director, Teach Coalition

Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images