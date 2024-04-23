With Jews under Attack, Biden Could Look to Ike’s Example

Like segregationists in the 1950s, today’s antisemitic protesters are violating civil rights and other laws.

When Columbia University President Minouche Shafik testified before Congress last week, Rep. Burgess Owens (R., Utah) asked her if the “same bigots and racists” targeting Jewish students on college campuses today would be tolerated if they were instead targeting black students. Ms. Shafik answered no, but anyone with a passing knowledge of U.S. history knows that the question wasn’t entirely hypothetical.

Next month marks the 70th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s landmark 1954 school-desegregation decision, Brown v. Board of Education. Resistance from white Southern Democrats in 1964 was such that, a full decade after the ruling, fewer than 3% of black students in the South, where most blacks lived, attended schools with white classmates. In absolute numbers, more Southern black children attended racially segregated schools in 1964 than in 1954.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images