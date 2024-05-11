The Pattern Repeats Itself: How Today’s College Protests Are Nothing New

In 2013, Brown University, where I am a professor of economics, invited New York City’s then-Police Commissioner Ray Kelly to give a lecture.

Kelly had presided over a massive expansion of stop-and-frisk police tactics during his tenure, along with a host of other surveillance measures.

At the time, I was a vociferous critic of America’s criminal-justice system and I was skeptical of stop-and-frisk. Under Kelly’s leadership, black New Yorkers were being stopped on the street and searched under the thinnest of pretexts.

I had actually been detained by the NYPD in Harlem in 2010 while working as a visiting professor at Columbia, for the pretextual offense of “riding a bicycle on the sidewalk.”

Regardless of my feelings about his policies, I wanted to hear what Kelly had to say.

He was an extremely powerful figure at the forefront of a controversial development in policing and I wanted to hear his justification for these tactics.

There was plenty I wanted to say back to him, too. And I had a prime spot near the front of the stage to ask questions during the Q&A.

Continue reading the entire piece at the New York Post

_____________________

Glenn C. Loury is the Merton P. Stoltz Professor of the Social Sciences and Professor of Economics at Brown University and a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. This piece is based on his new book available now.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images