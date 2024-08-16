How to Understand Harris’s Shifting Policy Views

Since she was handed the Democratic nomination for president late last month, Vice President Kamala Harris has struggled to comprehensively answer a relatively simple question: If elected, what will her administration do?

Although Harris has not been completely silent on issues of policy, her campaign still lacks a comprehensive platform, with no issues section appearing on her campaign website, for example. And much of what the vice president has said—largely through her press team—has been self-reversals, designed to distance the candidate from the positions she took the last time she ran for president in 2019.

"Shaking the etch-a-sketch" is not unusual behavior for a candidate pivoting to the general election. But Harris’s dramatic swings—from embracing Medicare for All and vowing to decriminalize border crossing to trying to sell herself as "tough on crime"—raise the question of what, if any, coherent ideology underlies the vice president’s views.

______________________

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images