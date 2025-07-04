The State of the Conservative Legal Movement Is Strong

The Supreme Court has just finished a term that should please conservatives, particularly because of United States v. Skrmetti, which OK’d state laws that restrict gender-related medical interventions on minors, and Trump v. CASA, Inc., which limited district-court power to block administration policies. Yet President Donald Trump is really unhappy with the courts, and with good reason, as judges rush to block his executive orders before the ink is dry on his signature.

The administration has surely overreached at times, taking aggressive legal positions and skirting statutory requirements, but it’s still striking that Trump has incurred more nationwide injunctions than all previous presidencies combined. Trump 2.0 has led to Legal Resistance 2.0, as sanctimonious progressive Democrats try to stymie a democratically elected president in the name of democracy.

These jurisprudential frustrations have led to withering criticism from White House officials, culminating in the president’s calling Leonard Leo a “sleazebag” who “openly brags how he controls Judges, and even Justices.” Trump went on to lambaste the Federalist Society “because of the bad advice they gave me on numerous Judicial Nominations.”

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Douglas Rissing/Getty Images