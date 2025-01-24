How Colleges Will Try to Use Race as a Factor in Admissions Without Getting Caught

Now that the Supreme Court has struck down the use of racial preferences in college admissions, the question on everyone’s mind is what will administrators do to achieve their desired levels of diversity. Based on the wide variation among colleges in the admission of minority applicants, it would be easy to conclude that at least some colleges are cheating — that is, they are continuing to use race as a factor but are using it in subtle ways so they will not get caught.

But there are other strategies colleges can use to get their ideal mix of students while also passing constitutional muster.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Washington Examiner (paywall)

_____________________

James Piereson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Naomi Schaefer Riley is a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and a senior fellow at the Independent Women’s Forum.

Photo by Catherine McQueen/Getty Images