Glenn Loury’s Story Shows How Not to Help

The black conservative’s memoir is a cautionary tale of the unintended consequences of affirmative action.

The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions a year ago this month, and for further evidence that the court made the right call, please treat yourself to Glenn Loury’s candid new autobiography, “Late Admissions: Confessions of a Black Conservative.”

Mr. Loury, a Brown University economics professor, is best known today as a right-leaning social critic and host of the popular podcast “The Glenn Show.” But he first distinguished himself as a theoretical economist who used sophisticated mathematical techniques—matrix algebra, multivariate calculus—to study how people interact with one another in society. His findings have been published in the discipline’s most prestigious academic journals.

