What the Western Gaming Industry Should Learn from its Destructive DEI-Takeover

The Trump Administration wasted no time fulfilling their promise to slash diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) infrastructures. Within a month of the inaugural, the President signed an executive order demolishing these regimes within numerous federal agencies, the military, and higher education.

One industry that has been left scrambling is tech, where companies are scurrying to rethink strategies and realign corporate cultures. Corporations such as Meta are distancing themselves from DEI ideology and practice. The virtual reality gaming and tech giant, announced they were ending their affirmative action hiring and replacing their fact checking program with a community notes styled approach that prioritizes “free expression.”

Though inspired by new regulations and federal pressures, these shifts may actually breed an incredible and much needed renaissance in the gaming world. The Western video game industry’s significant drop in quality over the last four years has been well documented. As Donald Trump moves to eliminate DEI and ESG policies, the shift could present an opportunity for the Western triple A gaming industry–which includes high profile games produced by major publishers–to reclaim global dominance.

Matias Ahrensdorf is a Data Analyst for Policy and Research at the Manhattan Institute. Derek Lux is a Project Manager for Policy and Research at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images