Columbia’s ‘Antisemitism’ Squad Is Coming Down Hard — on Catholics Like Me

Columbia University has told the Trump administration that it’s cracking down on antisemitic violence and intimidation and winding down DEI.

But behind closed doors, the university’s Office of Institutional Equity, a new bureaucracy supposedly set up to address campus antisemitism, is targeting me for expressing my Catholic faith.

I recently received an email from the OIE accusing me of “conduct that could constitute discriminatory harassment.”

The message included no details, and when I asked for clarification, OIE didn’t provide any.

But I’m familiar with how liberal institutions often operate, and I suspected that the matter concerned my public statements on social media.

I was right.

Daniel Di Martino is a graduate fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a Ph.D. student in economics at Columbia University, and the founder of the Dissident Project, a speakers’ bureau for young immigrants from socialist countries. This piece is adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Bruce Yuanyua Bi/Getty Images