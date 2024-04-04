Attacking the Supreme Court for Fun and Profit

The Left Puts Discrediting and Delegitimizing Conservative Justices at the Top of Its 2024 Agenda

Christine Blasey Ford has returned to the news with the recent release of her memoir, One Way Back. You’ll remember Ford as the lead protagonist of the smearing of Brett Kavanaugh at the eleventh hour of his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in September 2018, with evermore fantastical allegations that the longtime federal judge and six-times-vetted public servant was actually a serial rapist.

Ford’s breathless accusation of a drunken sexual assault when both were teenagers in the early 1980s — “indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter” was her most-quoted phrase — was treated with the most reverence, even as none of her supposed witnesses were able to corroborate any of the details that she conjured from that otherwise hazy hippocampus.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Washington Examiner

______________________

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of Constitutional Studies at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images