Does the President Want to Fix Harvard or Destroy It?

His actions against foreign students and research grants have little to do with students’ civil rights.

Donald Trump has made the Harvard man his whipping boy, and academia certainly had it coming. Still, what is the president’s objective?

The administration announced Tuesday that it is seeking to cancel all remaining federal contracts with the school, which are worth an estimated $100 million. That’s on top of the billions of dollars in grants to Harvard that Mr. Trump has already frozen. He’s also threatened to revoke the university’s tax-exempt status and wants to increase the levy on its $53 billion endowment.

In a social-media post on Memorial Day, the president mused about rescinding $3 billion in grant money awarded to Harvard for scientific and engineering research and redirecting it to trade schools. But to what end? Does Mr. Trump think trade schools have the infrastructure and resources to do the research done at Harvard?

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images