Democrats’ Criminal-Justice Lies Are as Awful as the Biden Coverup

Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Last week, former President Joe Biden disclosed his inexplicably “undetected” aggressive cancer as bombshell revelations detailed how the White House covered up his crumbling health — enabled by a media establishment that hid the uncomfortable truth.

Americans are outraged that supposedly trustworthy institutions lied about facts we needed to choose a president.

We should be equally furious at the lies that officials and the progressive press have told us about public safety and “justice reform” laws built on false narratives.

“Our criminal justice system must be focused on redemption and rehabilitation,” Biden asserted during his 2020 presidential campaign.

He pledged to “reduce the number of people incarcerated” and, fantastically, to “root out the racial, gender, and income-based disparities in the system” — ideals that New York Democrats also followed.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Hannah E. Meyers is a fellow and director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images