Don’t Bail Out the Farmers

Elections have consequences.

We are all seeing how tariffs damage economies by raising prices, distorting markets, and encouraging foreign retaliation against our export industries. What we see less of is the swamp-infested cronyism that tariffs encourage: When tariffs are enacted, as with the 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs, lobbyists rush to seek exemptions for individual businesses.

By my colleague Judge Glock’s count, those 2018 tariffs prompted 425,000 requests for exemptions, 200,000 of which have been approved based largely on political donations and connections. These individual business carve-outs, however, pale in comparison to the budget-busting tariff bailouts likely headed back to the farmers of deep-red America.

During President Donald Trump’s first term, farmers received $24 billion on top of their regular farm subsidies to compensate for the loss of access to foreign markets resulting from Trump’s trade war, such as China’s 25 percent retaliatory tariff on American soybeans. Then, in 2024, even as candidate Trump promised a more aggressive trade war that could cripple the farm economy, rural voters nonetheless preferred Trump to Kamala Harris by a 30-point margin. Trump earned a staggering 78 percent of the vote in the 444 counties most heavily dependent on farming.

Jessica Riedl (formerly Brian Riedl) is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Abdullah Baloch/Getty Images