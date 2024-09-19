Settler Colonialism and Drivers of Anti-Israel Sentiment

As a new semester begins on college campuses, there are mounting concerns over newly formed demonstrations and encampments, and the possibility that students will once again gravitate to toxic ideologies aimed at delegitimizing Israel. In his new book, On Settler Colonialism: Ideology, Violence, and Justice, Adam Kirsch explores the theory of settler colonialism, and its application to the ongoing Israel–Hamas conflict.

Please join us for a rich discussion between Kirsch and MI Adjunct Fellow Eric Kaufmann. Kirsch will explain the toxicity behind settler colonialism and its outsized presence in debates over America’s founding, Israel’s presence in the Middle East, and the horrific events of October 7.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images