View all Events
View all Events
Event Public Safety

Settler Colonialism and Drivers of Anti-Israel Sentiment

01
Tuesday October 2024
Starts at 12pm

Speakers

Adam Kirsch Features Editor, Wall Street Journal
Eric Kaufmann Adjunct Fellow @epkaufm
INQUIRIES
events@manhattan.institute

As a new semester begins on college campuses, there are mounting concerns over newly formed demonstrations and encampments, and the possibility that students will once again gravitate to toxic ideologies aimed at delegitimizing Israel. In his new book, On Settler Colonialism: Ideology, Violence, and JusticeAdam Kirsch explores the theory of settler colonialism, and its application to the ongoing Israel–Hamas conflict.

Please join us for a rich discussion between Kirsch and MI Adjunct Fellow Eric Kaufmann. Kirsch will explain the toxicity behind settler colonialism and its outsized presence in debates over America’s founding, Israel’s presence in the Middle East, and the horrific events of October 7.

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

REGISTER

Further Reading

More Public Safety publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More