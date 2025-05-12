NYC Finally Faces Homelessness Reality as Jessica Tisch’s NYPD ‘Q-Teams’ Hit the Streets

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

David Stern has had it.

The Morningside Heights resident has been barraging 911 recently to dislodge a man who’s set up camp under the scaffolding outside Stern’s apartment building, frequently exposing himself in front of Stern’s young sons.

When cops show up, they can ask the man if he needs assistance — but can’t remove him.

“I’m the taxpayer but you’re here to check on that guy,” Stern fumed to me.

The man has become a neighborhood fixture, other locals told me — often seen shirtless, enjoying a blunt in the sun, sipping a beer or crab-walking his wheelchair backward and diagonally across busy intersections.

Stern once filmed the guy whizzing on his building and showed it to police — “on my phone, the stream coming out of him.”

No matter: Officers must witness public urination themselves just to issue a violation.

Hannah E. Meyers is a fellow and director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Alex Kent/Getty Images