An Ode to Cop Creativity — How Colorful Characters with Bold Ideas Made New York City Safe

“Back from the Brink,” Peter Moskos’ new book chronicling New York City’s remarkable 1990s crime drop, revives something largely absent from national discourse in recent years: the voice of cops.

It packs a powerful — and desperately timely — message for New Yorkers in 2025: Don’t believe the “experts” and academics who tell you police don’t reduce crime.

Indeed, as we careen toward June’s mayoral primary, public safety remains Gothamites’ top concern. Yet many candidates still advocate what the 1990s turnaround debunked, as Moskos writes: “the dominant sociological ‘root cause’ concept of crime, dismissive of any positive role of policing.”

Moskos critically reminds us social issues like “job creation, income maintenance, medical care, housing, education, drugs, and firearms” did not change majorly in the 1990s — “in fact, poverty increased.”

Yet the Big Apple slashed its murder rate by 20% for five consecutive years, beginning in 1994, even while the city’s “jail population began a decades-long decline in 1992.”

Hannah E. Meyers is a fellow and director of policing and public safety at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by F. Roy Kemp/BIPs/Getty Images