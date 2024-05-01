Toward a New Supply-Side: The Future of Free Enterprise in the United States

Has the political consensus for limited government and against economic intervention unraveled? On the left, President Joe Biden created unprecedented new spending programs and a host of interventionist economic policies, from the CHIPS Act to the so-called Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. On the right, leaders such as Senator JD Vance are exploring a range of government interventions to rebuild America’s manufacturing base.

In light of these trends, this conference will explore the future of free-market economics in the United States. Our distinguished speakers will examine how “Bidenomics” has contributed to inflation, cronyism, and innovation-sapping regulation. They will explore what polling data tell us about support for free enterprise among Republicans and other voters and how public opinion differs from some of the conventional narratives about America’s political realignment. They will address the role of economic policy in confronting the global threat from the People’s Republic of China and discuss a new supply-side policy agenda for revitalizing American manufacturing, maintaining American technological superiority, and accelerating economic growth.

Please join us for an afternoon conference in Washington, DC to address these issues and more. The conference will begin with a light lunch and conclude with a reception for all speakers and attendees.

AGENDA:

1:00 PM – Check-in and Light Refreshments Available

1:30 PM – Opening Keynote: Fireside Chat with Senator Bill Hagerty

The Honorable Bill Hagerty, U.S. Senator, State of Tennessee

Reihan Salam, President, Manhattan Institute (moderator)

2:15 PM – Understanding Bidenomics

Judge Glock, Director of Research and Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Stephen Miran, Adjunct Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Brian Riedl, Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Reihan Salam, President, Manhattan Institute (moderator)

3:15 PM – Break

3:30 PM – Realignment Economics

Liam Donovan, Senior Political Strategist, Bracewell LLP

Henry Olsen, Columnist, Washington Post

Patrick Ruffini, Founding Partner, Echelon Insights

Reihan Salam, President, Manhattan Institute (moderator)

4:30 PM – Break

4:40 PM – Closing Keynote

Scott Bessent, Founder, CEO, and Chief Investment Officer, Key Square Group

5:45 PM – Closing Reception

Photo: Getty Images