Crisis at the Border: A Conversation with Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Faced with an unprecedented volume of illegal border crossings in March 2021, Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a multiagency effort to ease the mounting burden on communities in his state by deterring unauthorized migration. In addition to deploying the Texas National Guard and state troopers to the Texas–Mexico border and building strategic barriers, Governor Abbott began busing thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities outside Texas, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York.

Since April 2022, the Texas busing operation has transported over 38,000 migrants across the U.S., including over 14,000 to New York City. Destination cities have been buckling under the pressure of meeting the needs of these and other new arrivals, raising larger questions about the Biden administration’s approach to immigration enforcement and how state and local governments can address this growing crisis.

How has Governor Abbott’s approach to border security changed over time? How can we break through the partisan logjam at all levels of government to set up an immigration system that deters illegal crossings and contributes to America’s economic, civic, and cultural vitality?

Please join the Manhattan Institute on Wednesday, September 27 at the Yale Club in New York City to hear Governor Abbott deliver brief remarks and outline a vision for resolving the border crisis. The Governor will then engage in a wide-ranging discussion with Manhattan Institute President Reihan Salam.

Photo by Photo Beto/iStock