What Will Trump Do for ‘Vice Voters’?

President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet selections are a mix of conventional (Senator Marco Rubio and Gov. Doug Burgum) and oddball (Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) — reflecting the heterodox coalition that brought him back to power.

While never a traditional Republican, Mr. Trump, in a second term, looks likely to go further than in his first in dumping many traditional Republican policies. In particular, Mr. Trump seems willing, even eager, to embrace vice.

In his recent campaign, Mr. Trump embraced a strategy of social moderation. Not only did he loudly signal his opposition to hard-line anti-abortion policies, but he also endorsed marijuana legalization in Florida and was aligned with the Biden administration’s move to give pot a less restrictive legal status. And he embraced the crypto craze, launching his own cryptocurrency company.

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images