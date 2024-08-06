What Trump Opponents Don’t Get About Project 2025

The former president has never cared about policy. The Heritage Foundation’s blueprint won’t change that.

Three things can be said about former President Donald Trump’s approach to governing. The first is that he has never been credibly accused of being a dedicated student of public policy. For decades, he focused on real estate and self-promotion, not white papers. During his four years in office, he never gave the impression of being consumed by the philosophical principles of governing or losing sleep over issue briefs.

Second, Trump is not a keep-your-cards-close-the-vest type. History will remember him for saying and tweeting whatever was on his mind at the moment. You never, ever had to wonder what he was thinking. And third, he was never beholden to the positions of his staff. He would ignore, contradict, or fire them. He’d hire people with conflicting views because he knew he’d always ultimately get his way. Donald Trump, for better or worse, was his own man.

Andy Smarick is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images