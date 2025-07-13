Blame New York Democrats — Not Washington — for New State Budget Crisis

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

The federal tax and spending changes signed by President Donald Trump on July 4 will have significant implications for New York. The most immediate: to reveal Albany’s short-sighted fiscal decisions and long-ignored abuses — something criticisms of the changes conceal.

The state spending deal reached in May by Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative Democrats hiked outlays by 9.3%, three times faster than inflation.

A big part of that growth was in Medicaid, the joint state-federal program ostensibly for the poor and disabled whose enrollment has roughly tripled since 2000.

Today it and related programs cover a majority of New York City residents.

In the last budget, Hochul and the Legislature hiked Medicaid spending by $6.2 billion (16%).

That helped the state juice more federal money from the program, but it also painted a bulls-eye for DC fiscal hawks concerned about the $36 trillion national debt.

Federal aid and borrowing aside, New York state government this year will spend $18 billion more than it would have if it had kept pace with the consumer price index since 2018.

Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images