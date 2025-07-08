Trump Is on a Roll, but He Shouldn’t Get Overconfident

He beat the Democrats with common sense on cultural issues. He has to deliver on the economy.

Six months into Donald Trump’s second presidential term, he continues to notch important victories while his opponents wait for the MAGA right to self-destruct. Any day now, Democrats tell themselves, the president’s base will abandon him, his poll numbers will nosedive, and the left will be dancing on his political grave. That’s possible, insofar as most anything is possible, but it’s also a strategy that elevates hope over experience.

The problem for Democrats isn’t simply that Mr. Trump has seen through so many of his campaign promises. It’s also that swaths of voters believe him to be on the common-sensical side of so many controversies. The University of Pennsylvania realized only recently that male athletes shouldn’t be allowed to compete against women, and that female athletes shouldn’t be forced to share locker rooms with the opposite sex. Mr. Trump understood that a long time ago, as did your average American, even while left-wing Democrats and “activist-scholars” spent years defending the school’s cockamamie position.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images