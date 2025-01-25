What the Left Did to Me and My Family

This is a historic moment. For the past five years, I have been fighting to defeat critical race theory, gender cultism, and DEI. Now, President Trump has taken decisive action and instructed his administration to rip out these malicious ideologies root and branch, not just from the federal government but from all institutions that receive federal funding — universities, schools, and corporations. All of it.

It has been a long road. The left will try to memory-hole the recent past, but we must not forget a simple historical truth: The left put America through a reign of terror after 2020.

I have long hesitated to tell my personal story — I did not want to give my enemies the satisfaction — but now it’s time to lay out the facts. This is some of what the left’s activists did to me and my family as they sought to intimidate me and shut me up.

When I lived in Seattle, they put up posters around my neighborhood with my home address, telling insane lies about me and instructing activists to show up at my door.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of America's Cultural Revolution. This piece is adapted from City Journal.

Photo by SimpleImages/Getty Images