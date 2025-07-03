Countdown to America’s 250th Birthday

The U.S. was in a similarly disjointed mood heading into 1976 but pulled off a spectacular national party.

Fifty years ago, the U.S. was anticipating a major national anniversary only 12 months away: the bicentennial of the Declaration of Independence. The road to 1976 was rocky. Americans endured a decade of disorienting social change and tumult ranging from political violence to urban riots. They lost thousands of young men in a traumatic and unsuccessful war. A generational economic boom was over. Social optimism had degenerated into suspicion and bitterness. An American president resigned after a coverup failed to conceal what many had long suspected.

The nation had good reason to eye the bicentennial with caution. But Billboard’s No. 1 song on July 4, 1975, was Captain & Tennille’s “Love Will Keep Us Together,” and a year later, the country got itself together to stage a memorable celebration. On July 4, 1976, tall ships and other vessels from dozens of nations filled New York Harbor. Arthur Fiedler conducted the Boston Pops in a concert before a record-breaking audience of more than 400,000 on the Charles River Esplanade. In Washington, grand marshal Johnny Cash marched at the head of a massive parade down Constitution Avenue. Los Angeles staged its own great procession on Wilshire Boulevard.

Paul Beston is managing editor of City Journal and author of The Boxing Kings.

Photo by Alexander Spatari/Getty Images