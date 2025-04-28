Trump Is Fulfilling an Education Promise Republicans Made for Decades

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

For decades, Republican presidential candidates have had a consistent education agenda: to dismantle the Department of Education and to bring much-needed reform to the universities.

Yet Republican administrations have usually backed down from these promises after taking office, and their reforms have mostly fizzled.

The Trump administration has broken the cycle. During the campaign, the president outlined an ambitious agenda for dismantling the federal education bureaucracy and addressing the problem of left-wing ideological capture in universities.

But rather than abandon these ideas on Inauguration Day, his administration has pursued them with incredible grit, power and determination.

Linda McMahon has already proven to be the most influential education secretary in the department’s history. She has swiftly stripped more than a billion dollars in funding from left-wing race NGOs, terminated the employment of approximately half of the Department of Education’s bureaucrats, and put the president’s executive order on dismantling the department into action.

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of America's Cultural Revolution.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images