Trump Delivers on His Promise to Dismantle DEI

An Inauguration Day executive order recognizes that Americans are eager to move beyond race.

Donald Trump’s Second Inaugural Address may not have been one for the ages, but it did meet the moment in at least one crucial respect. The president wants to pivot from his predecessor’s obsession with racial differences, as do millions of Americans of all political stripes.

In his Inaugural Address four years ago, Joe Biden prattled on about “systemic racism” and “white supremacy” and “a cry for racial justice.” Meeting these challenges, he said, “requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: unity.” A short time later, Mr. Biden issued an executive order on the importance of “racial equity” and “support for underserved communities through the federal government.”

Racial equity used to mean equal treatment regardless of race, but it’s become a progressive euphemism for group preferences. In practice, it means discriminating to achieve racial balance. Mr. Biden, invoking George Floyd’s death in 2020, said that “this nation and this government need to change their whole approach to the issue of racial equity” and make it “not just an issue for any one department of government. It has to be the business of the whole of government.”

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images