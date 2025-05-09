Where Trump Might Find Success If He Gets Below the Surface

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Gov. Kathy Hochul reacted with jagged insouciance when the Trump administration snatched control of the slow-moving Penn Station redevelopment project from New York State last month.

“I want to thank the president,” she said, “for taking on the sole responsibility to deliver the beautiful new $7 billion station that New Yorkers deserve.”

Put aside the governor’s snarky use of President Trump’s favorite word — “beautiful” — and dreams of architectural glory like the original McKim, Mead & White station that was demolished 60 years ago. The future for Penn Station’s commuters and neighbors hinges not on aesthetics but on a wonky idea called through-running.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. Nicole is the author of Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car, available now.

Photo by art2002/Getty Images