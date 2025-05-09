The Best Part of the US-UK Trade Deal Isn’t Tariffs

Trump was right to pressure the UK to reduce its non-tariff barriers, and the biggest beneficiary will be the British economy.

President Donald Trump claimed his first victory in his trade war on Thursday: a deal with the UK under which it will reduce many non-tariff barriers in exchange for a 10% US tariff on British goods and possibly lower tariffs on steel and aluminum. While a 10% tariff isn’t much of a win — it’s about three times the average for developed countries — a reduction of non-tariff barriers is something worth bragging about.

Non-tariff barriers, called NTBs, are regulations that restrict trade and make it harder or more expensive for foreign firms to sell goods and services in a given country. By bringing attention to them, Trump is doing the world a service, since they are costly for all involved — especially the country that enacts them. In that sense, the real winner in this deal will be the UK.

Continue reading the entire piece here at Bloomberg Opinion (paywall)

Allison Schrager is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal.

Photo by Carl Court - Pool/Getty Images