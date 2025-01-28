Trump Begins Boldly but Risks Overreaching

From Jan. 6 pardons to birthright citizenship, some of his policies are likely to alienate voters.

You keep hearing that peak woke has passed, but then “Emilia Pérez” received 13 Oscar nominations last week, including one for best actress, and it makes you wonder.

The film tells the story of a drug kingpin who fakes his death so that he can complete his transition to a woman, and the title character is played by a transgender actor. In a previous era, a movie like “Emilia Pérez” probably would have garnered scant attention outside the world of devoted art-house cinephiles. Critics gave it middling reviews and audiences gave it an abysmal 22% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet Hollywood doyens seem eager to make history this year by bestowing best actress honors on a biological male.

This sort of progressive overreach is one of the reasons Donald Trump is back in the White House. It’s why he’s been so eager to take executive action against left-wing excesses on gender and race. He’s issued orders declaring that the federal government will recognize only two sexes—male and female—and prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion policies that in practice amount to unconstitutional group preferences.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

