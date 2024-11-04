Prop 1 Will Greenlight Anti-Asian Discrimination in New York

The Equal Rights Amendment could allow the government to discriminate against Asian Americans and other racially disfavored groups.

Tomorrow, New Yorkers will be asked to vote on Prop 1, the state Equal Rights Amendment. New Yorkers for Equal Rights, the Democrat-aligned group behind the measure, claims that the purpose of the amendment is to codify a right to abortion in the state constitution.

But to state the obvious, abortion is not under threat in liberal New York. And Prop 1 does not even include the word “abortion” anywhere in it.

The real purpose of New York’s Equal Rights Amendment is, among other progressive pipe dreams, to legalize “reverse discrimination” – that is, discrimination against certain racial groups in an effort to help others. In particular, Paragraph B of the amendment states: “Nothing in this section shall invalidate or prevent the adoption of any law, regulation, program, or practice designed to prevent or dismantle discrimination on the basis of a characteristic listed in this section.”

The last time that New York officials tried to “dismantle discrimination,” Asian American kids were harmed.

Renu Mukherjee is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by mphillips007/Getty Images