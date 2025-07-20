Mamdani Would Make New York a Gloomy City of Handouts and Moochers

For centuries, New York City was the place strivers came to make something of their lives — where smarts, hard work and grit turned pushcarts into prosperity, and where the streets were paved with gold for those willing to mine them.

Success in New York was always tougher than anyplace else. Making it here meant you could make it anywhere.

Only the very poor received charity or government assistance, and only enough to help them get on their feet and start helping themselves.

Zohran Mamdani has a very different philosophy.

Much of his “affordability agenda” isn’t targeted to the neediest — but to New Yorkers who should be paying their own way.

Take fare-free buses: The city already offers a half-price “Fair Fares” program for low-income bus and subway riders.

Free buses would be available to everyone, including well-paid professionals and even loathed billionaires.

John Ketcham is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images