Commentary By Hannah E. Meyers

NYPD’s DNA File Saves Teens’ Lives — but Know-Nothing Council Wants It Shut Down

Cities, Public Safety New York, New York City, Policing, Crime Control
New York Post March 24th, 2025

New York City kids are in trouble.

Last year, youths were victimized at the highest levels since NYPD started officially collating their stats — including record numbers of kids who suffered rape, robbery, felony and misdemeanor assaults, and grand and petit larcenies.

Overall, we’ve seen a heartbreaking 71% increase in NYC minors victimized by major crimes in the past half-decade .

This doesn’t happen in a vacuum. NYC kids are hurt largely because they are sucked into a vortex of teens who behave badly — and who pressure or scare each other into behaving worse.

Indeed, last year was also record-setting for juvenile arrests for robbery, felony and misdemeanor assault, grand and petit larceny.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Hannah Meyers is director of the policing and public safety initiative at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Anadolu/Getty Images

1 Minute Read

