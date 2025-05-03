New York’s Welfare Rolls Are Swelling

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

The city has been backsliding in its commitment to move people from the dole to work.

Congressional budget negotiators have this year looked at using work requirements to cut Medicaid and promote upward mobility. To succeed, federal work requirements need reliable participation among state and local governments. That’s been lacking in New York City. Once a welfare reform stalwart, New York under Mayor Eric Adams has been backsliding in its commitment to move people from the dole to work.

Since Adams took office in January 2022, the number of cash welfare recipients has grown by about 200,000, or 50 percent.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the National Review Online (paywall)

______________________

Stephen Eide is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He is a 2024-25 public scholar at the City College of New York’s Moynihan Center.

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images