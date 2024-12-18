View all Articles
Governance
December 18th, 2024 2 Minute Read Press Release

New Poll: Post-Election Survey Analysis of the 2024 Electorate 

Table of Contents

Contact:
Leah Thomas
Deputy Director of Media Relations
(419) 266-5959
lthomas@manhattan.institute

Trump’s policy priorities are supported by a majority of Americans, including Democrats and independents 

Between December 4th and 7th of 2024, the Manhattan Institute polled a representative sample of 2,304 voters in last month’s presidential election from across the U.S. on their feelings about the race’s outcome, public officials, President-elect Trump’s agenda, and various policy issues.  

Key findings include: 

  • Polling results found Trump’s most popular proposals include protecting Social Security (+78 net support), reducing inflation (+72), rebuilding cities (+69), maintaining the dollar as the global reserve currency (+68), and cutting taxes for workers (+68).  
  • Democrats support protecting Social Security and Medicare (+61), rebuilding cities (+43), reducing inflation (+46), and tax cuts for workers (+31). Even cultural and governance-related items like defending constitutional rights (+19), tackling migrant crime (+15), and strengthening the military (+4) earn bipartisan approval. 
  • A decisive 66% of voters, including 42% of Democrats, believe the party should work with Trump and Republicans to achieve bipartisan compromises rather than pursuing resistance at every turn. 
  • 87% of Trump voters said they were voting for Trump, not against Harris; and 87% of Trump voters believed his policies were best for their families. 
  • Trump’s Agenda 47—a platform of 20 key policy proposals—received broad approval, with independents supporting each element by significant margins. 

Urban voters, traditionally a Democratic base, are increasingly embracing priorities across the aisle such as public safety, economic stability, and quality of life. Even partisan issues, such as defending constitutional freedoms (+59), combating migrant crime/crushing cartels (+56), revitalizing American manufacturing (+53), and achieving energy dominance (+52), resonate strongly. Support for a color-blind society remains high with 65% favoring equal treatment regardless of race, including 52% of Democrats, 49% of black voters, and 60% of Latinos. They overwhelmingly prefer merit-based hiring (69%) and oppose race-conscious programs (62%), reflecting frustration with progressive governance and growing receptiveness to conservative solutions.  

Click here to view the comprehensive polling results.

Donate

Are you interested in supporting the Manhattan Institute’s public-interest research and journalism? As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations in support of MI and its scholars’ work are fully tax-deductible as provided by law (EIN #13-2912529).

Further Reading

More Governance publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More