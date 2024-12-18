New Poll: Post-Election Survey Analysis of the 2024 Electorate 

Trump’s policy priorities are supported by a majority of Americans, including Democrats and independents

Between December 4th and 7th of 2024, the Manhattan Institute polled a representative sample of 2,304 voters in last month’s presidential election from across the U.S. on their feelings about the race’s outcome, public officials, President-elect Trump’s agenda, and various policy issues.

Key findings include:

Polling results found Trump’s most popular proposals include protecting Social Security (+78 net support), reducing inflation (+72), rebuilding cities (+69), maintaining the dollar as the global reserve currency (+68), and cutting taxes for workers (+68).

Democrats support protecting Social Security and Medicare (+61), rebuilding cities (+43), reducing inflation (+46), and tax cuts for workers (+31). Even cultural and governance-related items like defending constitutional rights (+19), tackling migrant crime (+15), and strengthening the military (+4) earn bipartisan approval.

A decisive 66% of voters, including 42% of Democrats, believe the party should work with Trump and Republicans to achieve bipartisan compromises rather than pursuing resistance at every turn.

87% of Trump voters said they were voting for Trump, not against Harris; and 87% of Trump voters believed his policies were best for their families.

Trump’s Agenda 47—a platform of 20 key policy proposals—received broad approval, with independents supporting each element by significant margins.

Urban voters, traditionally a Democratic base, are increasingly embracing priorities across the aisle such as public safety, economic stability, and quality of life. Even partisan issues, such as defending constitutional freedoms (+59), combating migrant crime/crushing cartels (+56), revitalizing American manufacturing (+53), and achieving energy dominance (+52), resonate strongly. Support for a color-blind society remains high with 65% favoring equal treatment regardless of race, including 52% of Democrats, 49% of black voters, and 60% of Latinos. They overwhelmingly prefer merit-based hiring (69%) and oppose race-conscious programs (62%), reflecting frustration with progressive governance and growing receptiveness to conservative solutions.

Click here to view the comprehensive polling results.