New Poll: Post-Election Survey Analysis of the 2024 Electorate
Trump’s policy priorities are supported by a majority of Americans, including Democrats and independents
Between December 4th and 7th of 2024, the Manhattan Institute polled a representative sample of 2,304 voters in last month’s presidential election from across the U.S. on their feelings about the race’s outcome, public officials, President-elect Trump’s agenda, and various policy issues.
Key findings include:
- Polling results found Trump’s most popular proposals include protecting Social Security (+78 net support), reducing inflation (+72), rebuilding cities (+69), maintaining the dollar as the global reserve currency (+68), and cutting taxes for workers (+68).
- Democrats support protecting Social Security and Medicare (+61), rebuilding cities (+43), reducing inflation (+46), and tax cuts for workers (+31). Even cultural and governance-related items like defending constitutional rights (+19), tackling migrant crime (+15), and strengthening the military (+4) earn bipartisan approval.
- A decisive 66% of voters, including 42% of Democrats, believe the party should work with Trump and Republicans to achieve bipartisan compromises rather than pursuing resistance at every turn.
- 87% of Trump voters said they were voting for Trump, not against Harris; and 87% of Trump voters believed his policies were best for their families.
- Trump’s Agenda 47—a platform of 20 key policy proposals—received broad approval, with independents supporting each element by significant margins.
Urban voters, traditionally a Democratic base, are increasingly embracing priorities across the aisle such as public safety, economic stability, and quality of life. Even partisan issues, such as defending constitutional freedoms (+59), combating migrant crime/crushing cartels (+56), revitalizing American manufacturing (+53), and achieving energy dominance (+52), resonate strongly. Support for a color-blind society remains high with 65% favoring equal treatment regardless of race, including 52% of Democrats, 49% of black voters, and 60% of Latinos. They overwhelmingly prefer merit-based hiring (69%) and oppose race-conscious programs (62%), reflecting frustration with progressive governance and growing receptiveness to conservative solutions.
