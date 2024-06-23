Mayor Adams’ Budget Quietly Installs a Permanent ‘Migrant Crisis’ Spending Spree

Gotham’s budget might be late, with City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams warning last week that she and Mayor Adams (no relation) will miss this Sunday’s fiscal-year deadline.

But the timing of the budget is less important than the substance.

The council and the mayor are arguing over tidbits while missing the big chunk of spending obscuring New York’s future: How much can we realistically spend on migrants?

In his budget proposal, the mayor has finally admitted to reality — the migrant “crisis” is here to stay.

This is a reality that he helped create, by continuing to offer all migrants, including single young men with no credible claims to political asylum, at least 30 to 60 days of city-paid shelter.

And the city is now institutionalizing this “crisis” as a permanent part of city government.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images