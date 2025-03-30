Legalized Jaywalking: It’s the Latest Handcuff Slapped on NYPD Cops

New York City streets are getting a little bit more dangerous today, as the City Council’s legalization of jaywalking has come into full effect.

In September, the lawmakers, in a veto-proof 40-8 vote, killed the fine for jaywalking.

Mayor Eric Adams ran out of time to veto the bill, and so as of the end of March, it’s officially law.

The decriminalization won’t do much to change New Yorkers’ lives — few people faced ticketing for jaywalking even before the change.

But it will take yet another tool out of NYPD’s arsenal for solving problems.

And it represents yet another blow in the uber-progressive council’s war on minor, so-called pretextual enforcement tools — tools that are vital to keeping the city safe.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Charles Fain Lehman is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal

Photo by Peter Adams/Getty Images