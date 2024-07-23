Kamala Harris Isn’t the Change Democrats Need

On issues from crime to immigration to inflation, she offers more of the same failed left-wing policies.

After Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary in 2020 and it became obvious that he was the most electable Democrat in the race, party leaders cleared the field for him. Rivals such as Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg were elbowed aside and told to cooperate if they wanted a future in national politics. Given no choice, they cooperated. Mr. Biden defeated Donald Trump, and Democrats retained the House while taking back the Senate. It was a remarkable feat of party discipline, but can Democrats pull it off again?

The party’s big ask in the runup to its convention in Chicago next month is for Democrats to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Mr. Biden endorsed Sunday after ending his re-election bid. Ms. Harris looks to have secured the support of high-ranking Democratic officials and donor bigwigs, but don’t forget that primary voters rejected her candidacy only four years ago, when she never even made it to the Iowa caucuses.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images