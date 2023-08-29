Joe Biden Uses Martin Luther King Jr. for Partisan Points

Sixty years after the March on Washington, reflect on what blacks have done for themselves.

President Biden marked the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington with an op-ed in the Washington Post that touted what his administration has done for black people.

Mr. Biden proudly pointed to his “executive orders on racial equity” and his decision to appoint black people “to my Cabinet, my staff, in the judiciary and to key positions in agencies such as the Federal Reserve.” The president also mentioned “Bidenomics,” which he insisted “is working.” He didn’t tell us that some of his best friends are black, but he might as well have.

Mr. Biden’s problem is that an increasing number of black voters aren’t buying his spiel, if recent polling is any indication. Citing data from a New York Times/Siena College survey released this month, political scientist Ruy Teixeira explains Mr. Biden’s “little talked about” weakness among nonwhite working-class voters, including but not limited to blacks. Mr. Biden leads Donald Trump “by a mere 16 points among this demographic,” Mr. Teixeira writes. “This compares to his lead over Trump of 48 points in 2020. And even that lead was a big drop-off from former President Barack Obama’s 67-point advantage in 2012.”

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images