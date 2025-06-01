How Zohran Mamdani’s Promises Would Destroy Working-Class New York

Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

Zohran Mamdani, the Queens assemblyman and mayoral candidate, has a plan for winning this month’s Democratic primary: He’s promising to give away lots of stuff.

Unfortunately for New Yorkers, his success would be extremely costly.

Officially, Mamdani claims he’s running “to lower the cost of living for working-class New Yorkers” — but his platform does practically nothing to make goods and services in the city less expensive.

Instead, he wants government to collect more taxes and pay for things itself, and to limit what others can charge for them.

Among many other pledges, Mamdani aims to “permanently eliminate the fare” on city buses and to make CUNY “tuition-free.”

Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute

Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images