How We Can Help Stop Reckless Drivers from Killing Pedestrians

Smart Policy, Straight to You Don't miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

On Brooklyn’s Ocean Parkway, two spring car crashes, about a quarter-century apart, have exacted a death toll of five pedestrians.

Nearly 24 years ago, 15-year-old Inna Shatman and her sister, 10-year-old Svetlana, were waiting to cross when a speeding driverkilled the girls and severely injured their mother.

Last month on the same road, 34-year-old Natasha Saada and three of her children were in the crosswalk when a driver crashed into another car and then into the family, killing Saada and her daughters, 8-year-old Diana and 5-year-old Deborah, and critically injuring her 4-year-old son.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Times (paywall)

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here. Nicole is the author of Movement: New York’s Long War to Take Back Its Streets from the Car, available now.

Photo by fotog/Getty Images