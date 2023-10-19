Hamas Attacks and Harvard: University’s Determination to Go Full Woke Leads to Moral Bankruptcy

Thirty-three student groups at Harvard blamed Israel for the Hamas terror attacks on October 7

Harvard finds itself in an ideological bind. Following Hamas’s horrific terror attack against Israel, the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee issued a statement, co-signed by 33 other student groups, blaming the Jewish state for the murder, rape, and mutilation of its own citizens by Hamas. "Today’s events did not occur in a vacuum," the statement read. "The apartheid regime is the only one to blame."

The reaction was swift. The media, the public, and prominent political figures condemned the students for rationalizing atrocities against innocent people, including women, children, and the elderly. Harvard’s administration, long accustomed to toeing the radical line, hesitated for days before releasing a generic statement of condemnation and writing that "no student group—not even 30 student groups—speaks for Harvard University or its leadership."

Meantime, former Harvard president Lawrence Summers expressed surprise, wondering on social media why the university could not "find anything approaching the moral clarity of Harvard statements after George Floyd’s death or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine."

______________________

Christopher F. Rufo is a senior fellow and director of the Initiative on Critical Race Theory at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal. He is the author of the new book, America's Cultural Revolution. Adapted from City Journal online.

Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images