End It, Don’t Mend It

There’s no ‘right’ way to do DEI.

One of the first executive orders President Donald Trump signed upon beginning his second term was the “Initial Rescissions of Harmful Executive Orders and Actions,” which included counteracting the “injection of ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ (DEI) into our institutions [that] has corrupted them by replacing hard work, merit, and equality with a divisive and dangerous preferential hierarchy.” He went on to sign orders “Ending Radical and Wasteful Government DEI Programs and Preferencing” and, on day two, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity.” And he’s continued pursuing that mission, most recently signing an order “Reforming Accreditation to Strengthen Higher Education,” in part by removing DEI criteria.

Taken together, these orders mark a complete reversal of President Joe Biden’s focus on insinuating DEI into every nook and cranny of federal structures and programs. While couched in anodyne terms—who could possibly want to “perpetuate [the] systemic barriers to opportunities and benefits for people of color” that Biden’s very first order railed against?—Biden’s orders removed barriers to identity-based rules, attacking legal neutrality under the guise of supporting equity. That’s why Biden’s first order also revoked President Trump’s 2020 executive order “Combating Race and Sex Stereotyping,” which, among other things, blocked federal agencies and contractors from giving workplace training based on “divisive concepts.” Apparently it was essential to an administration elected to restore “normalcy” that the government be able to advance a “vision of America that is grounded in hierarchies based on collective social and political identities rather than in the inherent and equal dignity of every person as an individual” (which Trump’s order prohibited).

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow and director of constitutional studies at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images